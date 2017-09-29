Eddie Nketiah makes competitive Arsenal debut in Europa League win

Eddie Nketiah in action for Arsenal against Bate Borisov <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506646826_77_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian Eddie Nketiah made his competitive debut for English side Arsenal in their 4-2 away win over Bate Borisov in the Europa League on Thursday.

The 18-year-old came on as a substitute in the 89th minute of the game in Belarus for his first competitive match for the Gunners.

Nketiah, who was born in London to Ghanaian parents, made his historic appearance as he replaced Willock in the 89th minute.

The striker signed his professional contract with the Gunners over the summer and has now gained his chance to impress.

Theo Walcott scored twice as a much-changed Arsenal beat Bate Borisov in the Europa League to make it two wins from two in Group H.

