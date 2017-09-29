ECOWAS intervention long overdue – Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has expressed concern about the protracted nature of the political standoff in Togo calling on ECOWAS Heads of State to intervene and bring diplomatic pressure to bear on the key political actors to uphold the timeless values of freedom and justice.

He made the call when he received a delegation of Togolese nationals resident in Togo and the diaspora at his office in Accra on Wednesday.

Madam Lily Massan Gnininvi, an activist based in the United States who led the delegation narrated the unfolding political events back home in her country and expressed the unrelenting resolve of majority of Togolese citizens towards the establishment of a truly democratic political regime.

According to her, majority of Togolese citizens are fighting for the establishment of a truly democratic political regime and reiterated the need for a sustained non-violent approach to achieve the objectives and aspirations of the people of Togo.

Togo has in the past few weeks experienced a wave of protests demanding an end to the 50-year-old Gnassingbe family reign.

The demonstrators have been demanding the country’s return to its 1992 constitution, which allowed multi-party democracy with a limited presidential term of office