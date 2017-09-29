Eboo named for ‘Ashaiman To The World’ concert

Music of Friday, 29 September 2017

Eboo

Empire Entertainment act Eboo takes on Ashaiman tomorrow for the much-talked-about “Ashaiman to the World” concert.

Hosted by ZYLOFON/ Bhim Nation’s Stonebwoy, it sees the prolific singjay (most widely-known for his ubiquitous 2005 breakout single Once/Twice ) prove his mettle alongside fellow giants in the terrain.

Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, Yaa Pono, Kofi Slay, and Sariki have all been named as supporting acts for the event, which is expected to draw several thousands to the Saka Saka Park.

Very highly-anticipated, the gig adds to a rapidly growing list of high-profile appearances the Nagga regent ( known privately as Andrew Joel Adisi ) has made since his mighty resurgence…most recently, at the launch of media mogul Bola Ray’s book launch –where he performed his sobering tune “It Is Possible”. The joint is also the official theme song for the Obed Boafo -penned biography.

Once, Twice Dreams, and NOW A Life so Good, so ‘Nagga’ – Eboo, THE COMEBACK He is scheduled to release his new album in coming months. Titled “Life is Good”, it has been led with blistering singles as Good Life, Nonstop, Colour of Love, and Bad Girl.

Born on December 15 in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Eboo (Jehovah is My Refuge) describes his life as one dedicated to music. He started music at the tender age of twelve (12), and has hardly looked back ever since.