Don’t allow “hungry” Appiah Stadium to cross-carpet – Odike to NPP

Founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai aka Odike,has warned the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) to be wary of “hungry” Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly called Appiah Stadium, a serial caller affiliated to opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).

According to Odike, Appiah Stadium is only scheming to sneak into NPP because he’s trapped in bread and butter issues, and doesn’t want to bear the brunt after his party-NDC went into opposition.

“It’s about time he[Appiah Stadium] finds a job and stop his diabolic strategies in politics. I believe he’s not ready to be in opposition with the NDC again and hence he wants to devise ways and means to get into NPP. He’s stoking fire and when he lands himself into trouble then, he can say that NDC has neglected him when he’d issues with the NPP and by so doing he will enter into NPP again,” Odike told Kasapa 102.5 FM Friday.”

His comment comes after the ascerbic tongued ex President John Mahama loyalist, Appiah Stadium described President Akufo Addo as a ‘monkey’ and a ‘wee'(marijuana) addict, which subsequently led to his arrest by the police this week.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, according to a statement signed by the Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid indicated he will not take up claims made against him by the accused[Appiah Stadium] that he smokes marijuana, which led to his release from Police custody.

Commenting on the fallout from Appiah Stadium’s case, Odike said NPP must not entertain Appiah stadium lest he’ll outsmart them, and manoeuvre to cross carpet to NPP like he did in the past.