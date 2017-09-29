Boakye Yiadom wonder strike powers Red Star Belgrade to victory over FC Cologne

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade attacker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506673825_954_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade attacker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, struck a long range goal to down German side FC Cologne on match day 2 of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

Red Star Belgrade travelled to Rhein Energie Stadion as underdogs after drawing 1-1 with Bate Borisov at home on match day one.

But Boakye Yiadom sealed the win for the Serbian outfit when he blasted the ball from medium range into the top left corner beyond the reach of goalkeeper Timo Horn.

The Ghana international was substituted in the 65th minute after suffering an injury while compatriot Abraham Frimpong returned from a long lay off to warm the bench.

