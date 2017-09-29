Black Stars to camp in Kenya for Uganda clash

Black Stars prepare for their 2018 World Cup qualifier <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506700827_105_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Black Stars will prepare for their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda on October 7 in Kenya.

This was made public by the Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Saane Daara, on Wednesday in an interview with Asempa FM.

He revealed that the team’s handlers had taken the decision to camp in Kenya because its proximity to Uganda.

Coach Kwesi Appiah named an initial 26-man squad for the assignment without the likes of Andre and Jordan Ayew but he gave call-ups to Vincent Atingah of Hearts of Oak and Isaac Twum of Inter Allies.

Ghana heads into the match on 5 points and a victory coupled with a loss of Egypt will give the team a mathematical chance of making it to the 2018 World Cup in Russia ahead of the final match against the Egyptians in Ghana later this year.

