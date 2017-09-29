ASEMPA 94.7 FM not sanctioned

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-09-29

Following the publication by NCA of the actions it has taken against a number of radio stations around the country, it appears some members of the public are confusing ASEMPA 94.7 (Accra) with ASEMPA 103.1 FM located in Agogo.

The two stations have no relationship with each other.

Backgound

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has sanctioned a total of 131 FM Authorisation Holders found to have committed various infractions pertaining to their authorisations to operate as contained in Section 13 of the Electronics Communications Act (2009), Act 775. A further 13 FM Authorisation Holders have been issued with reprieves as pertains to their authorisations.

This follows the completion of a nationwide FM Spectrum Audit conducted this year to determine compliance of Authorisation Holders with their Authorisation conditions and to determine which FM stations were in operations or otherwise. The FM Spectrum Audit also forms part of a wider and on-going audit of all services regulated by the NCA, including TV and ISP services.