Appiah Stadium is not a criminal – Baba Jamal

Former Member of Parliament for the Akwatia Constituency in the Eastern Region, Baba Jamal has stated unequivocally that the controversial Kumasi-based NDC caller, Appiah Stadium never committed a crime to be arrested.

Appiah Stadium who was arrested for allegedly insulting President Nana Akufo-Addo has been released on bail.

He was granted bail on Tuesday night after being transferred to the Police Headquarters in Accra.

It is understood that a team of high profile NDC members led by Baba Jamal, who is a lawyer, secured his release.

Appiah Stadium, a very vocal NDC serial caller in the New Patriotic party (NPP) stronghold of Ashanti, was arrested Tuesday morning by the police in Kumasi for allegedly describing President Akufo-Addo as a ‘drug addict.’

But speaking on the matter, the NDC politician said the conduct adapted by the Ghana Police to arrest Appiah Stadium wasn’t fair.

He added that, he was charged in accordance with the criminals code for ‘innciting the public and causing fear and panic’ but he believes the matter was a civil case which didn’t qualify Appiah Stadium to be transferred to Accra amidst the storm.

“What they did to Appiah Stadium is quite sad. He is not a criminal. I understand he didn’t do well. We advised him to come out and apologize. He even said he was quitting politics. The police rushed him after that. He was cuffed from Kumasi to Accra. It was a civil aspect but he was charged on the criminal code. They used section 207 and 208 to arrest him….”

He queried why the 13 NPP Delta Force members who were arrested after they stormed the office of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator and allegedly assaulted him in the process could not be treated as such.

“If rapists and serious armed robbers are arrested in Kumasi, are they transferred to Accra? Is there not a high court in Kumasi? Even the Delta Force, were they transferred to Accra? Discretion must be used within the confines of the law…” he fumed.