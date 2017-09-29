Andre Ayew to make possible return to West Ham starting line-up

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-29

Andre Ayew has been axed from the Black Star squad ahead of Uganda clash

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has disclosed that he’s mulling over a system to deploy that could see the Ghana forward return to the starting line up in Saturday’s clash against Swansea City.

The Black Stars deputy skipper has been relegated to a substitute role in the Hammers last three games following an abysmal start to the campaign.

Ahead of the Londoners home game against Welsh-based side Swansea City in the English Premier League, coach Slaven Bilic was asked about the potential partnership he would field upfront.

“I see a lot of potential in that partnership [between Carroll and Chicharito],” Bilic told pressmen on Thursday.

“The key for us is like in one hand we want to get the stability and, if we are talking about conceding goals, then we have to be more stable and have a system with more players at the back.”

“But then at the end of the day if you want to get your players who are offensively good on the pitch, it’s not easy to find a system which you can have both in.”

“But that is the key and that is what we are looking for and if you’re asking me if I believe in that pair, of course.”

“It’s not only them though, we have other good strikers like Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho. But do I see the potential in that? Yes I do.”