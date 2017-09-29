Abeiku Santana not our ambassador – Tourism Ministry

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

The Tourism Ministry has issued disclaimer on popular radio presenter, Gilbert Aggrey aka Abeiku Santana as Ghana’s tourism ambassador.

According to the Ministry, Ghana has not appointed the radio icon to represent the nation in any capacity, therefore he cannot hold himself as a tourism ambassador.

Hon. Catherine Afeku, the Minister in charge of Tourism and Creative Arts says the Akan broadcaster should henceforth cease calling himself Ghana’s tourism ambassador. In a statement issued and signed by Media Liaison Officer of the Tourism Ministry emphasized that Abeiku Santana was once appointed by the former NDC-Mahama administration, but had his designation ended after the new NPP government took over.

The statement added that the ministry has put in place new measures to appoint new crop of Ghanaian showbiz personalities who will be now representing the country in all capacities as tourism ambassadors.

The press statement mentioned new ambassadors as Abedi Ayew Pele, Daddy Lumba, Yvonne Nelson, Sarkodie, Stephen Appiah, Agya Koo, Cindy Thomppson and Diana Asamoah for avoidance of doubt. Others include, Reggie N’ Bollie, Fuse ODG, Okyeame Kwame, D Black, Van Vicker, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Lucky Mensah, Sam Okyere and Fancy Gadem.

The rest are Dada KD, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Wiyala, Leo Mensah, Andy Dosty, Bibi Bright, Sena Dagadu, Sherifa Gunu, Paa John Dadson and Azmera Asabea Kropa. Catherine Afeku stressed that her ministry is working around the clock to roll out new measures and strategies to promote and unite the nation under peace and unity to achieve national cohesion.