Abeiku Santana is not a National Tourism Ambassador – Ministry

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-09-28

Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, Radio broadcaster <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506665085_378_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Arts, has urged the public to stop referring to celebrated radio broadcaster Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey aka Abeiku Santana, as a National Tourism Ambassador.

According to the sector Minister, Hon. Catherine Ablema Afeku, the said are not factual and should cease forthwith.

A statement signed by Samuel Bryan Buabeng, Media Liaison Officer of the Ministry noted that “the said Mr. Aggrey was once appointed as such by the former Minister, Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare in May 2016, but had his designation come to an end after a new list of Ambassadors was drafted by the Minister in consultation with industry stakeholders.”

It added that, for the avoidance of doubt, the list includes the following persons: Agya Koo, Cindy Thompson, Diana Asamoah, Reggie N’ Bollie, Fuse ODG, Okyeame Kwame, D Black, Van Vicker, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Lucky Mensah, Sam Okyere, Fancy Ghadam, Dada KD, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Wiyala, Stephen Appiah, Leo Mensah, Andy Dosty, Bibi Bright Sena Dagadu, Yvonne Nelson, Daddy Lumba, Sherifa Gunu, Paa John Dadson, Sarkodie, Azmera Asabea Kropa and Abedi Ayew Pele.

The statement further noted that “the Minister will also like to stress that under her watch and in accordance with the mandate given to her by the President, the power of tourism and culture will be effectively used to promote unity and national cohesion.”