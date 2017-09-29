‘A Plus is a wizard; greedy bastard’

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPPs) Brong Ahafo Youth Organiser, Kwame Baffoe has vowed to expose popular musician, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus.

According to him in spite of the juicy contracts given to the musician, he is still bent on destroying others to get more.

“Anyone who is this greedy is a wizard. You A Plus you get all the contracts when those of us who worked tirelessly to bring the party to power has not gotten anything” he fumed.

A Plus in a Facebook post, described a deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Francis Asenso as “stupid and corrupt” adding that he and a colleague Samuel Abu Jinapor are not only corrupt but very arrogant.

But after investigations by the police, they concluded that the allegation by the musician is “baseless”.

A Plus in defense said the two [Jinapor, Asenso] are being shielded by the police just to protect the presidency.

However, Kwame Baffoe on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday said the action of A Plus is borne out of greediness.

He said the person calling for equity rather has the dirtiest hands thus cannot turnaround to accuse people of being corrupt.

Abronye DC as he is popularly called revealed how A Plus collects monies from people to facilitate the removal of their goods from the ports to buttress his point.

“My witness is Kofi Ntim of Ghana Revenue Authority who gave tax waver to A Plus to remove 16 containers from the port. If they say I’m lying, I will curse them” he stressed.

Abronye said he will henceforth stop the musician from speaking about issues relating to the ruling NPP government describing his allegations as bogus.