Willy Sagnol: Ghana reject gets Bayern Munich job

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-28

Willy Sagnol <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506639617_658_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Willy Sagnol who Kwesi Appiah beat to the Black Stars job has been named interim Bayern Munich manager in a remarkable turn of events.

Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed Sagnol will take temporary charge for the trip to face Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

The former France international made the three-man shortlist alongside Belgian Hugo Broos and Kwesi Appiah with the Ghanaian emerging the winner.

There are some who believe that Sagnol was the choice of the FA but their hands were tied as the government of the day preferred the return of Kwesi Appiah.

Few months after the disappointments, Sagnol ascended to the position of assistant coach of the Bavarians and has now been named interim head coach following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti on Thursday lunch time.

Former Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is favorite to get the job permanently but Sagnol will fancy his chances if results and performances improve instantly.