We are ready for Hearts of Oak in the FA Cup semi finals – Hafiz Adams

Wa All Stars skipper Hafiz Adams says he and his colleagues are well equipped for Sunday’s MTN FA Cup semi final game against Accra Hearts of Oak at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

The MTN FA Cup game this weekend is the first of two crunch battles between the two clubs as they will face each other also in the Ghana Premier League week 27 encounter on October 4.

Hafiz indicated that the defending league champions have had adequate preparations ahead of the epic clash and they are bent on knocking the Phobians out of the competition.

“Preparations for the game has gone on so well especially due to the break of the league. We lost to Hearts of Oak in the first round of the League and the FA Cup is a big payback time for us even before we host them on October 4 at Wa,” Hafiz told Graphic Sports

“Our aim is to get to the finals of the FA cup for now before thinking of winning the title and we are very hopeful that when we get to the grand final, we can go the extra mile and win the trophy,”

“Hearts of Oak have some quality players but we know how to handle them. In all, it will be a very exciting and entertaining game and the fans will watch good football,” Hafiz added.

Wa All Stars who are out of the Ghana Premier League title race are keen on lifting the FA Cup trophy which will give them a ticket to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup.

