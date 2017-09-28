Watch how Ghanaian journalists reacted to Ayew brothers axing

play videoKwesi Appiah blacklisted Andre and Jordan from the Ghana squad for their WC qualifier in Uganda <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506610832_938_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian journalists have been commenting on the decision to drop Jordan and Andre Ayew out of the Ghana squad for their 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uganda.

The brothers played for their English Premier League clubs at the weekend but pulled out of the Ghana squad for their last World Cup tie against Congo.

Andre complained of a knee injury while Jordan cited a stomach illness.

The Black Stars know that even with a win in Kampala their World Cup dreams will be over if Egypt overcome visiting Congo Brazzaville on Sunday.

Watch video of the thoughts of Ghanaian journalists on the dropping of the Ayew brothers.

