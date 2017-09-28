VVIP drops ‘Koliko’ starring Dumelo, Wanluv, Mzbel, Lutterodt, others

Music of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: peacefmonline.com

2017-09-28

Ghanaian music group VVIP have released their much anticipated video titled ‘Koliko’, the group who have been constant with releases since the group was created, serves fans across the world with yet another banger.

The star-studded video features a long list of popular faces including Afia Schwarzenegger, John Dumelo, Moesha Moesha Boduong, Mzbel, Counselor Lutterodt, A-Plus, Wanluv Kuborlor, Deborah Venessa, Ebi Bright, Trigmatic, among others.

The new song ‘Koliko‘ introduces VMG’s new-signed artist Miyaki. The song was produce by Eddy Kay and visuals directed by Pascal AKA.

Watch the video below: