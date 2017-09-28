Underrated songs usually become ‘hit songs’ – GodWynn tells Patapaa

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

GodWynn has trashed reports circulating that “One Corner” by Patapaa is a senseless music.

According to GodWynn, there is nothing like senseless music when it comes to ratings and charts.

He believes as a musician, sometimes all you have to do is create rhythms and lyrics that music lovers out there can relate to and this doesn’t mean you should always compose love songs or rich lifestyle music, rather, anything that can sell or easily penetrate, and that’s exactly what Patapaa has done. He is just smart.

Listening to the song, you will know he literally made no sense but today this song is the number hit song in Ghana. A lot of efforts are involved, some include Gods favor, blessing, Patapaa’s determination and all the things circulated around the song now. This season is of no doubt his’. GodWynn stated

GodWynn is currently preparing to release his much awaited single dubbed “Eazy”. The song which has been enjoying series of social media hype will be out few days from now, with production credit going to Kaywa.

Management promises to release the visuals right after the audio is out and we can’t wait.