Tourism minister visits Kintampo water falls

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mrs. Cathrine Abelema Afeku has paid a familiarization visit to the Kintampo waterfalls to inspect the ongoing renovation exercise of the falls.

The visit, which forms part of activities lined up towards the upcoming World Tourism Day celebration was also to introduce the newly appointed tourism ambassadors to the chiefs of the Kintampo area.

She said in March this year, there was an accident at the falls which left many injured and some losing their lives, and as such government took it upon itself to renovate the site and make it more attractive to tourists.

Mrs. Afeku expressed satisfaction at the level of work done so far by the contractors as well as the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces who were assigned by government to renovate the falls.

She noted that she was optimistic that the work would be completed at the expected date so that business would bounce back to generate revenue to develop the domestic tourism.

The sector Minister urged the chiefs and people to continue to support the ministry so that after opening the site it would be maintained properly to prevent future occurrences.

Nana Effah Guakro iv, Kyeremanankomahene also expressed his appreciation to government for the support so far since the accident happened, saying the falls over the years has never gone through any form of renovation and this is going to be a major facelift of the falls.

He assured the minister that the falls when opened would be maintained properly so that it achieves the purpose for which it was renovated.

Captain Simon Adonara, leader of the 48 Engineers Regiment said the team was sent there to see to the construction of an additional stairway, changing room, infirmary, and the entrance among other things and is optimistic they would meet the stipulated deadline.