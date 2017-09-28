Thomas Partey urges Atletico Madrid teammates to overcome Chelsea heartbreak

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-28

Thomas Partey has urged his Atletico Madrid teammates to recover from their UEFA Champions League defeat to Chelsea.

Michy Batshuayi scored a 94th-minute winner as Chelsea snatched a dramatic victory against Atletico Madrid to maintain their 100% start in Champions League Group C.

Substitute Batshuayi tapped home from close range with the last kick of the game from Marcos Alonso’s cross.

The Blues fell behind to a 40th-minute Antoine Griezmann penalty despite having the better of the first half when David Luiz needlessly pulled the shirt of Lucas Hernandez at a corner.

But Chelsea, who hit the post through Eden Hazard in the opening stages, again impressed after the interval and were rewarded when Alvaro Morata equalised with his fourth goal in five days.

And Ghana international Thomas Partey has urged his teammates to overcome the defeat.

“We know we have to be concentrated during the whole match,” Thomas said in the Flash Zone.

“We had a great chance to score the second, in the first half. Now, we have to keep working.”