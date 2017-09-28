Thomas Partey impresses for Athletico in defeat to Chelsea

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

2017-09-28

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was brilliant for Athletico Madrid in the Champions League game against English Champions Chelsea, despite losing 2-1 in Spain.

The inform Ghanaian lasted 77 minutes, and displayed with some much verve and confidence as he held the Athletico Midfield.

Partey was the piece connecting the defence with the attack, however he fetched a caution in the form of a yellow card for a foul on Morata.

Michy Batshuayi scored a 94th-minute winner as Chelsea snatched a dramatic victory against Atletico Madrid to maintain their 100% start in Champions League Group C.

Substitute Batshuayi tapped home from close range with the last kick of the game from Marcos Alonso’s cross.

The Blues fell behind to a 40th-minute Antoine Griezmann penalty despite having the better of the first half when David Luiz needlessly pulled the shirt of Lucas Hernandez at a corner.

But Chelsea, who hit the post through Eden Hazard in the opening stages, again impressed after the interval and were rewarded when Alvaro Morata equalised with his fourth goal in five days.

The Spaniard deftly flicked Hazard’s accurate left-wing cross into the far corner for his first Champions League goal for Chelsea.

Batshuayi’s winner came after missed opportunities for Cesc Fabregas and Morata as Chelsea became the first English team to win away to Atletico and condemn them to defeat in their first European game at their new stadium.

The 24 year-old Partey will now shift his attention to the La Liga before departing for national team duty.