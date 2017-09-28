Third Accra Marathon to take place October 7

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

With a purpose of bringing people together to express freedom, togetherness and passion through running in the vibrant landscape of a beautiful African City, the Accra Marathon represents a continental drive to promote the Sustainable Development Goal number 3, Good health and well-being.

The third edition of the Accra marathon which was launched on September 7 by the Accra Mayor, Mr. Mohammed Adjei Sowah is to take off on October 7 with about 10,000 expected to participate in categories such as para-cycling, 5km and 21km races and also the CEO and elite challenge.

According to Mr. Mohammed Adjei Sowah the event will be used to promote fitness and a healthy vibrant city, all towards the goal of making Accra the cleanest and healthiest city in Africa.

Ghana’s premium gold hub company, Menzgold is on board as lead sponsors.

Other supporters are GNPC, GCB, Coral Paints, Rana Motors, Papaye, MTN, Total Ghana, Goil Ghana, Gridco, BS5, Twillium Ghana, Tang Palace Hotel, DDP, IPMC, AMS, Wigal, Ghana Shippers Council and Millennium Insurance.

This year’s event promises to be not just a fitness exercise but also exciting and entertaining as social figures and other prominent figures have taken up the mayor’s challenge which he threw out on the launch date to the deputy minister of sport, Mr. Pius Enam Hadidze as well as other public figures to promote fitness and health.

Okyeame Kwame has responded to the mayor’s challenge boosting the excitement and anticipation for the event.

Mr. Ashim Morton, Chairman of Accra Marathon who over the years has worked tirelessly to ensure a well–managed marathon and also maintained sponsors and brought on new ones to believe in the brand, has entreated people to come out in their numbers and run their way to a better and healthier life.

Registration is already underway and interested persons can register at www.accramarathon.com or the AMA Head Office and Frankies in Osu.