Striker Kwesi Appiah ruled out between 4 to 5 weeks due to hamstring injury

AFC Wimbledon striker Kwesi Appiah has been ruled out of action between four to five weeks.

Manager Neal Ardley has confirmed his summer signing’s injury.

“It is not his hamstring muscle, it is his tendons, and the chances are it is going to be four or five weeks,” said Ardley, speaking to the Dons’ club website.

“It is a blow because his symptoms had settled down a bit and we thought it may just be two or three weeks, but we just have to try to get him back and rely on the rest of the squad to take us forward.”

