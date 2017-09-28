Sports Minister inaugurates LOC for AFCON Women’s Championship

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

The Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah on Thursday inaugurated an eleven-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) as Ghana prepares to host the 2018 Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The LOC inauguration, held at the conference room of the Ministry, will be headed by Freda Prempeh the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North in the Brong Ahafo Region.

She will be assisted by the former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Fred Crentsil, with nine other members, namely, Felix Ansong, Leanier Addy, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, Evelyn Nsiah Asare and Mawusi Woka.

The rest are Nadel Majdoub, Frances Abena Koranteng Agadzi, Alex Agyekum and Kofi Nsiah, as the Secretary to the committee.

Addressing the press, the Minister said the hosting of the tournament provides an opportunity to convince the world that the country was a preferred destination for international competitions, adding that, “Ghana will deliver a World Class tournament.”

He said the knowledge and experience of the committee was immense so he wouldn’t impose any restrictions on them. He tasked them to form sub-committees to enable the committee to host a successful competition.

He called for the formation of an Opening and Closing ceremonies committee, as well as Accommodation and Transport, Technical and Venue, Protocol and Ticketing, Security and Accreditation, and Finance and Sponsorship committees to aid the LOC in their work.

The chairperson of the LOC, Ms Prempeh stated that “we have a huge responsibility to stage one of the best competitions on the continent, and that, the team had already started work behind the scenes even before the inauguration.”

She said the recent victory of the Black Stars B in the just ended WAFU Cup of Nations has set the precedent and challenged the Black Queens to put in their best to win the 13th edition of the biennial tourney.

“We cannot afford to host this competition and not win. This is the time for the women to prove themselves that they can also do it. So we will put in our best to host and win and also plan to have a successful championship.”

The MP of Tano North appealed to corporate entities to come on board and support the tournament.

The 2018 Women’s AFCON serves as qualification to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, with the top three teams qualifying for the World Cup in France.

The competition would be staged from November 17 to December 1, with eight African Countries participating.