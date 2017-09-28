Sports Journalist Akosua Addai Amoo quits Metro TV

Akosua Addai Amoo, Sports Journalist <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506588594_496_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Sports Journalist, Akosua Addai Amoo has quit Metro Television (Metro TV). Amoo resigned from the Labone based station last week Monday, September 18, 2017.

Prior to her leaving, she was the host of ‘Sports World,’ a show that aired on weekdays, and highlighted achievements and challenges of women. and also sports news on various news bulletin on the station.

She was also a producer for ‘Sports Direct,’ ‘Sports Round‘ and ‘Sports File‘ and part of the production team for ‘Good Evening Ghana’ on the station.

Amoo joined the Television station in August 2014 as a National Service personnel. She was confirmed as a member of staff in October 2015.

She is celebrated for her extensive coverage and promotion of women sports in Ghana. Amoo is a product of Wesley Girl’s High School, Cape Coast and University of Ghana, Legon.

