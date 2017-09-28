Persib coach not perturbed about Essien contract situation

Michael Essien, Persib Bandung <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506603632_517_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Persib Bandung manager Umuh Muchtar says he is not worried about the contract situation of Ghana midfielder Michael Essien and Ezechiel N’Douassel.

The pair contract will run out at the end of the ongoing campaign.

However, Muchtar, who is known for his big mustache, admits he is not worried about the two star players moving to another club even though some clubs are blatantly glancing at Essien and Ezechiel.

“There are more games to play before the season is settled so I’m not worried,” said Umuh.

“Quiet aja, who does not want in Persib, sorry sorry ya,” he admitted.

Essien rescued a point for the side against league leaders Bhayangkara United.

Persib occupy 10th spot with 35 points after 25 games.

