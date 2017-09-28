People who don’t make impact talk nonsense – Sonnie Badu to ‘fan’

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Gospel minister Sonnie Badu has descended heavily on a ‘fan’ who commented on a live video he shared on his Facebook page.

The fan (Vincent) had asked why gospel musicians charge fees for shows and chided Sonnie for lacking insight into the Bible, a reason he would say gospel musicians should take money for ministering through music.

Sonnie who was not happy with Vincent’s comment said in the video: “Please explain your comment to me. So they are to minister for free. You are sitting in your home. You have your work you’re doing.

That worship leader that went to the studio to pay his own money to record a song to bless you- which part in the Bible is it? You know people who don’t make impact are the ones that talk nonsense.”

In the video, Sonnie, who sounds livid, explains that gospel musicians are charged venues they hold their shows, CDs, recordings, and instrumentalists. He adds that no publisher of a Bible will give a Bible to him for free.



He also laments that gospel musicians don’t get enough support like their secular counterparts.

“You know the painful thing? You don’t get a lot of sponsors when it comes to gospel music. If it’s a secular event, they will sponsor, they give alcoholic companies, alcoholic beverages. They will sponsor and give you all the money.

But when it’s gospel, everyone is sitting down watching,” he lamented.

The issue of gospel musicians charging for shows has been a debatable one.

Recently, Takoradi-based gospel artiste KODA said on Accra FM that he wouldn’t mind taking GHc 500 for a show. While some lauded him, others expressed their doubts about the verity of his statement. Obviously, gospel musicians have differing positions on this matter as regards their individual orientations.

Sonnie Badu is a Ghanaian gospel artiste based in the United Kingdom. He has songs like ‘Baba,’ ‘Amazing God,’ ‘Wonder God,’ ‘Okokrokro,’ among others.