Paapa Yankson goes home October 21

The burial will be followed by the final funeral rites which will happen in Accra on the same day.

This announcement was made at the one week observation for the highlife singer who lost his life after battling an undisclosed sickness.

The one week observation was well-attended by his colleagues in the Ghana Music industry.

Paapa Yankson will be remembered for songs like ‘Abam Kofi’, ‘Okukuseku’, ‘Show Your Love’, ‘Jealousy’ and ‘Bebia Odo Wo’.

