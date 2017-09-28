NSS farm at Dawhenya records bumper harvest – Executive Director of NSS

Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: Ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-28

Mr Mustapha states that harvest at the Dawhenya farms is close to 1000 bags <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506622129_587_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mr Mustapha Using, the Executive Director of National Service Scheme (NSS), on Tuesday, visited the Service Dawhenya farms to support and supervise personnel at the farms.

Personnel at the farm have begun the harvest of the 250 acres of maize.



Addressing the media after a tour of the farm, Mr Ussif said he was impressed by the yield on the farm, adding that, “close to 1000 bags have been packed and we are looking forward to hit 15000 bags after harvesting on all our farms.”

He said the Scheme only concentrated on maize and poultry this year but will venture into other cereals and animal husbandry in the coming years.

Mr Ussif used the opportunity to thank Government for releasing a budget of GHC 25,000,000 to support the various programmes of the Scheme such as Youth in Agriculture, reviving the borehole drilling unit and other entrepreneurship programs.

He said the Scheme has so far posted over 5000 personnel to support the agriculture sector, some of the personnel were posted to support government’s flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs.

Mr Ussif was accompanied by the Deputy Director in charge of Finance and Administration, Madam Gifty Oware-Aboagye and Director of Projects, Madam Dorinda Agar.

The Scheme is currently also harvesting its 600 acres at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, 150 acres at Yeziesi, Tatale and 60 acres at Damango, all in the Northern Region; and 150 acres at Brenam in the Brong Ahafo Region.