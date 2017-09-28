NDC Gurus wanted Appiah Stadium jailed – Owusu-Bempah

Some Kingpins in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) called some members in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to have Appiah Stadium arrested, according to Rev. Owusu Bempah.

Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium, a staunch supporter of ex-President Mahama and a serial caller, was arrested on Tuesday by the Kumasi Police for insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Appiah Stadium courted controversy when he accused President Akukfo Addo of smoking marijuana; locally known as ‘wee’

Even though he apologised to the President for his outburst, Appiah Stadium was picked up and transported to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters in Accra.

He was however granted bail on Tuesday evening.

Some NDC members condemned Appiah Stadium’s arrest because according to them it is against the spirit of democracy and free speech. However, Rev. Owusu Bempah, leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International (GWPMI) claims the party wanted the serial caller to be punished for his utterances.

According to him “some NDC top members, whose identities I will not disclose, called me and other top NPP members, telling us not to help Appiah Stadium to be released from the firm clutches of the law.”

Speaking in an interview on Hello FM-a Kumasi-based radio station, the man of God said the NDC kingpins were not happy with how Appiah Stadium was being disrespectful to some leaders in the country.