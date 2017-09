Black Stars Technical Team



Maxwell Konadu will rejoin the Black Stars technical team for next month’s assignments against Uganda and Saudi Arabia.

The ex-international was released to focus on the home-based national team for the just ended WAFU Cup of Nations.

Konadu led the team to win the trophy after beating Nigeria 4-1 last Sunday in Cape Coast.

Ghana will play Uganda in Kampala on 7 October and then fly to Riyadh to play Saudi Arabia three days later.

