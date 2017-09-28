Mahama is my 2nd Jesus – Appiah Stadium

A serial caller of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has said former President John Mahama is his second Jesus and will therefore insult anybody who hurls insult at the former First Man of Ghana.

Appiah Stadium was arrested on Tuesday, September 26 by the Ashanti Regional Police to substantiate an allegation he levelled against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that the First Gentleman of the land smokes ‘wee’ (marijuana).

But he was granted bail by the police. President Akufo-Addo also called for his release, saying he was not interested in pursuing that case.

Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Thursday, September 28 Appiah Stadium, who thanked the leadership of the NDC for the support shown him during his arrest, said he would reply in equal manner to persons who hurl insults at former President Mahama.

“President Mahama is my second Jesus Christ, anybody who will insult John Mahama, trust me, I will reply, I shall insult that person back.

“Let me add that I apologise to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the comments I made about him, I am deeply sorry because it is unbefitting for me to insult the President,” he said.