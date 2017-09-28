LIVE Updates: UEFA Europa League

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Arsenal will look to continue their winning start to the Europa League campaign with a trip to Belarus to face BATE Borisov tonight.

Wenger says he will pick an experienced team for this evening’s clash, with the Gunners travelling to Belarus without a host of big names.

Wenger insists that, while he expects to field a youthful bench, “only one or two” youngsters will start the match.



Arsenal beat Cologne 3-1 in their group opener at the Emirates a fortnight ago, while Belarussian side BATE are hoping for their first win in the Europa League.

BATE drew with Crvena Zvezda in their opening match of the campaign, but despite being league champions for the past 11 years consecutively, are expected to be outclassed against Wenger’s side.

Elsewhere, Everton will be without Oumar Niasse for their Europa League Group E clash with Apollon Limassol.



Niasse, scorer of three goals in the last two matches, is unable to play in this evening’s game against Apollon at Goodison Park because he was not included in Everton’s squad for the Europa League group stage that was selected by Ronald Koeman earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney looked to have been healing well as he took part in Everton’s training session on Wednesday morning.