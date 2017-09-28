‘Lets ‘kill’ lesbians and homosexuals’ – Counselor Lutterodt

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Controversial marriage counselor, George Lutterodt has started a spiritual warfare to kill all homosexuals and lesbians in the country.

He explained that in spite of the efforts by the church and government to ban the abominable act, it has rather skyrocketed “at our blind side”.

The reason for the increase, Counselor Lutterodt said is the introduction of same sex schools in the country, poor parenting and lack of discipline in the homes.

His comment follow claims that some young boys claiming to be homosexuals at Tarkwa in the Western region sent recruitment to churches to help do publicity.

The situation is not peculiar to the Western since Ashanti and Greater Accra region have similar groups.

But on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Counselor Lutterodt said Ghana is sitting on a ticking time bomb.

According to him, such gays clubs are mushrooming in all nook and crannies in the country – a situation he described as sickening.

As an immediate measure, the outspoken marriage counselor wants Christians to launch a spiritual warfare to ensure these ‘social misfits’ are killed spiritually before they come out public with their sexuality.

In his view, being gay is not spiritual thus and one involved should be subjected to severe beatings if we want them to change.

“Anybody who is a gay has a mental problem. And they are sick, they don’t need prayer, they need beatings. Someone has to be radical and beat them”.

Counselor Lutterodt said he would be going on school tour to education students on sexuality to ensure they don’t fall victims.

