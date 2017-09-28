Kwaw Kesse goes crazy over daughter’s birthday

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-28

Kwaw Kese and his family <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506610495_99_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kwaw Kesse’s daughter, Docilla Nana Hemaa Botwe, join numerous September borns whose birthday celebrations have been buzzing on social media.

The hip-life artist born Emmanuel Kwesi Botwe, could not hide his excitement but celebrate the daughter’s first birthday on social media.

In their white apparel Mr and Mrs Botwe, shared stunning pictures of themselves on social media blessing their first princess with powerful words.

Mrs Botwe wrote on her Instagram page, “Children are a blessing from God. On the 28th of September, we welcomed our baby girl, Docilla Nana Hemaa Botwe to our lovely family.”

“Our ten little fingers, ten perfect toes, our little flower fill our hearts with much love that overflows.”

“We are most grateful to God for a healthy, beautiful daughter and a blessed delivery.”

“We are grateful for all the love, support and prayers we have received from families and loved ones.”

A happy Mrs. Botwe, who announced the arrival of her family’s newest member to followers on Instagram, added, this has been the greatest experience of our lives!!!!” Wrote Kwaw Kesse’s wife.”

Kwaw kese, the Madtime Music and Entertainment boss, who was away in the United States at the time of his daughter’s birth, also shared the good news on social media.

NEW “Yayyy it’s a girl !!!! Welcome #NanaHemaa. You brought joy to us on this day #sept28 @empress_poks congrats, I love you”. Wrote Kwaw Kesse.

Kwaw Kesse shared a post on Instagram celebrating his daughter’s first name day (as it would be said on Game of Thrones)…Happy Birthday Ohemaa.

Click “Photos” for more.