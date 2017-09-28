Kwame Kizito wants Maxwell Konadu to remain Black Stars B coach

Maxwell Konadu with the trophy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506596425_252_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hearts striker Kwame Kizito believes Maxwell Konadu is a great manager and must be maintained as the head coach of the Black Stars B.

Konadu guided the home-based Black Stars to emerge winners of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations, mauling Nigeria by 4-1 in the finals.

And Kizito who was handed a late call up into the team insists the former Kotoko manager is a great coach and must not be removed as the coach of the side.

“He is a great manager. He motivates us and teaches us what we need to do on the field of play,” Kizito said.

“After every training session or match, he tells us what we did right and wrong and how we need to improve.

“For me he is the best manager for the job and must be kept there,” he added.

Konadu came under intense pressure to resign after failing to qualify the home-based Black Stars to the 2018 CHAN but made a quick move to save his face by annexing the WAFU trophy.

