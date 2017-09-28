Kanda Bongo Man arrives in Ghana for African Legends Night

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Congolese music legend, Kanda Bongo Man, who is the main act for this year’s African Legends Night this Saturday, September 30 at the Banquet Hall of the State House has arrived in Ghana.

The singer who arrived with his band members were warmly welcomed by organisers of the event, Global Media Alliance at the Kotoka International Airport this afternoon, September 28.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, Kanda Bongo Man was excited to be back in the country after several years.

Recounting his last experience of coming to Ghana, Kanda Bongo Man with all smiles said “Ghana is home, I feel like I’m coming back home. This is my third time to come to Ghana. The last time was 1994 when I was with Steve Wonder here. We had a big concert at the Pan African Festival here in Accra and now I am back again it’s a dream you know”.

He is expecting thousands of music lovers in the country to join him at the venue on Saturday so he gives out his best performance by making them request the type of songs they would love to hear from him so he does it for them on stage like Monie and Kwassa Kwassa since it’s been long he came to Ghana.

“I expect a lot of people to come, to enjoy themselves, to dance together with us because it’s long ago I came here….I would like them to remind me of songs they know since long time then I can sing for them, then we can see of us in the hall” he said.

Kanda Bongo Man did a bit of his signature dance at the airport as he proved to GhanaWeb that he still got the energy to perform by showing off his waist-wriggling moves.

Born January 1, 1955, Kanda Bongo Man’s music career took off in full flight after moving to Paris in 1979 where his music started to incorporate elements of then-vibrant zouk music. His first solo albums, ‘Iyole’ in 1981 and ‘Djessy’ in 1982, were instant hits.

The Congolese singer, known for the structural changes, is widely credited for revolutionizing Soukous music by encouraging guitar solos after every verse and even sometimes at the beginning of the song.

His form of Soukous gave birth to the popular ‘Kwassa Kwassa’ dance rhythm where hips move back and forth while the hands move to follow the hips.

The line-up for this year’s Legends Night is one to beat as apart from Kanda Bongo Man, two of Ghana’s greatest artistes, ‘Abrantie’ Amakye Dede and Daddy Lumba will be on hand to thrill patrons. Talented upcoming act, E-shun is also on the bill.

Over the years, notable performers at the African Legends Night have included Hugh Masekela and Yvonne Chaka Chaka from South Africa; Femi Kuti from Nigeria, Freddy Meiway from Cote d’Ivoire and Gyedu Blay Ambolley, George Darko, Efya, Steve Bedi and Ben Brako from Ghana.

For the second year in a row, Vodafone’s flagship brand, Vodafone Black is the title sponsor for the concert.