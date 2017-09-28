Isaac Twum revels in maiden call-up to Black Stars

Isaac Twum captained the Black Star B to retain the WAFU in a clash against Nigeria <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506601077_1_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars B and Inter Allies captain, Isaac Twum, has expressed his delight over his call-up into the Black Stars team ahead next month’s world cup qualifier against Uganda.

Twum who was adjudged the best player in the just ended 2017 WAFU Cup due to his workaholic displays in Ghana’s set up which aided the team to win the champion.

And following his superb outings, the head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah has handed the young middleman his debut call-up into the senior national football team of Ghana.

“Being my debut call-up all i have to do is to stay focus and listened to what the coach tells me and just exhibit it on the field,”Twum told reporters when the Black Stars B presented the WAFU trophy to uniBank on Wednesday.

The former Heart of Lion midfielder added that he is ready to learn from the big guys in the team

“It is a big challenge to me as a player, the big guys in the team have played at the highest level, and i’m just joining the team so i have to give them the needed respect so that i will also be a better player some day, and i’m ready to learn from them.”

