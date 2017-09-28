‘If you want peace in your home as a woman, trust the captain of your ship’ – Chris Attoh

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Actor, Chris Attoh has underscored the need for wives to trust their husbands saying, it is a recipe for the survival of marriages.

Speaking on StarrChat, Wednesday, the actor whose marriage with Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite failed barely two years after tying the knot said women must trust their husbands for peace to prevail in their homes.

‘’I think that we have forgotten about the fundamentals of marriage. When you love someone, it’s important to be able to forgive, respect and submit. As a woman you need to trust the captain of the ship. It’s truly important if you want peace in your home. If you are a Christian, it is your bible that will take you through your wedding days. Everything happens for a reason. I have a beautiful baby boy, a wealth of experience and a lot of work to do,” he said.

Although Chris did not state categorically that his marriage collapsed as a result of lack of trust on the part of Damilola Adegbite, critics say his remarks suggest so.

Early this year, there were reports that Damilola had walked out of the marriage but she denied the rumours after posting a birthday shout out to Chris, proclaiming her love for him.



But Chris in a recent interview with Bella Naija, confirmed that he and the actress are divorced.

“I believe throughout our marriage, it has probably been one of the most challenging things we have ever done, however, the key word is balance. At times when we both had to work, our parents would be there to hold the fort. God bless family because they were and still are very supportive. However, since the divorce, we are obviously now reworking things to create a new balance between work, spending time with and raising our son” he said.

Chris further noted that despite the divorce, he is still on good terms with Damilola and that they are doing all they can to ensure a better upbringing for Brian.

“Dami is a wonderful woman and an amazing mother. Despite our differences, she and I will always be friends. So, more than anything we will find ways to continue to make sure that Brian can still have a balanced upbringing filled with love and support. Both our families have been and are still very supportive in helping us take care of our son Brian when we can’t be there due to work,” he said.