I won’t stop my kids from using weed – Kwaw Kese

2017-09-28

Kwaw Kese, born Emmanuel Kwesi Botwe, is never worried to see any of his kids smoking weed.

According to the hip-life artist, weed is a good substance and will not be surprised if any of his kids start smoking as he is now.

There’s currently a serious push going on for weed to be legalised in Ghana and Kwaw Kese is one of the ‘main men’ involved in that effort, alongside Blakk Rasta.

Speaking to the media, he said, “I will not force my children to stop using marijuana if they think it is good for them.” he disclosed.

“It is like food. If my child walks up to me and says daddy, I think weed is good for me and I want to use it, I can’t do anything about it as long as they do not abuse it or use it for the wrong reasons,” he said.

Kwaw Kese, like Blakk Rasta, went ahead to explain the benefits Ghana could derive if we legalised the product.

“We can export it, tax it and it will help boost our economy. There are medicinal benefits as well. If Kofi Annan has come out to back this then it means it is something good. That man I know is not someone who falls for just anything and I am glad he has joined the movement.” he continued.

“Those who use weed are not wayward people, they are not irresponsible. We need to educate people so that the negative stereotyping will stop.”