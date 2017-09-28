I will not seek re-election as GFA President – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-28

play videoGFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi speaking on UPfront on JoyNews <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506612631_415_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has cleared doubts about his future in the helm of Ghana’s football governing body, GFA.

Kwesi Nyantakyi revealed that he has no interest in continuing as the GFA President when his current tenure expires in 2019.

The GFA president who has been at the helm of affairs for the past 12years, effectively making him the longest-serving president, believed that it was time to step aside for a new person to take over the mantle.

His revelation affirms recent rumors suggesting that Kwesi Nyantakyi would step aside to focus more on his duties at the continental level.

“Somehow somewhere I will quit. I believe that a time will come when I have to put down my tools and take-off my boots and probably put on different clothes.”

He emphasized that, “I have announced already that after my current tenure, after my term, I will not seek re-election. I have announced that already.”

The GFA President also disputed claims that the FA has a hand in the team selection for games by the Head Coach of the Black Stars.



He noted that such practices are archaic and do not help the course of football.

He told host of UPfront on JoyNews, “That’s an outmoded practice. We heard it before I came to GFA that management members interfere with team selection but ever since I got associated with the FA, I haven’t seen anything like that.”

Kwesi Nyantakyi became President in 2005 and has been re-elected on two occasions. He has also been elected as Vice President of CAF.