I used to be a doorman in London – Chris Attoh

Actor and master of ceremonies, Chris Attoh has disclosed that he was once a doorman in Wood Green, North London.

Sharing his life story on StarrChat, Wednesday, Chris said has always been humble citing a commendation he received from his employer during his days as a doorman.

Chris Attoh is an established Actor, Filmaker, TV Host, and Master of Ceremonies. AMVC Awards Nominee 2014, Mode Men Actor of the year 2012 and NEA Pan African Actor of the year 2011, Chris Attoh is a celebrated household name in many parts of the world.

Sometimes referred to as an Entertainer due to his versatility, Chris has almost fifteen years of experience in Television Presenting/Producing as well as on-stage and off-stage, Event Hosting. (Live or Recorded.)

His passion and creativity for showbiz led him to work in Radio, on some of Ghana’s top Radio Stations. His experience soon took him from being a Radio Presenter to a television broadcaster. Chris has hosted from almost all the major Broadcasting platforms in his home country Ghana, Viasat One TV, G.T.V, Metro T.V, Gh One and many others.

After university, Chris went on to enhance his TV presenting experience in London, working for Original Black Entertainment (OBE T.V.), while hosting corporate events on the side. Chris Attoh has a warm, empathetic, easy charm and fun outgoing personality; he is able to keep audience’s attention throughout.

Chris has starred in movies like Happiness is a Four-letter word, A Trip to Jamaica, The Rangers, “Sinking Sands” alongside Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean Louis, from the popular TV series “Heroes”. “The Perfect Picture”, “Scorned” and “6 hours to Christmas” are just a few.

He also played the lead role of Kwame Mensah, a character he consistently played for over 8 years on MNet’s captivating Soap “Tinsel”.

