I thought all lawyers were smart and noble, until I met this one – Afia Schwarzenegger

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, known better for her screen character, Afia Schwarzenegger, is firing shots – left, right, centre – and no one is at mercy from her.

The Ghanaian comedienne posted a subtly veiled insult to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw on her official page on photo-sharing social network, Instagram.

Maurice Ampaw is the lawyer for Lawrence Abrokwah, the estranged husband of Afia Schwarzenegger who she dragged to court on several charges.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Abrokwah would “fight” for his fair share of the couple’s property in court before the outright dissolution of their marriage.

This was revealed by Maurice Ampaw who spoke to Ghanaweb.

Though Afia did not mention any name in her post, the timing of it has to lead many people to conclude that she was referring to Maurice Ampaw in reaction to the latest development.

Her Instagram post read, “I have always tot [thought] ALL lawyers are noble and intelligent people until I heard a clown running his mouth”.

Nigerian movie star, Tonto Dikeh, showed her support from Afia with a single comment saying, “My Queen”, to which the controversial Ghanaian star replied, “@tontolet How are u and my king #Mamaking”.

Afia Schwarzenegger and her husband Lawrence Abrokwah have been in the news over the past week following the release of a video showing Afia in the nude with another man in their marital home.

Afia reported her husband to the police and he was promptly arrested. Subsequently, Lawrence Abrokwah was granted bail to the tune of GHS30,000 with three sureties. The couple is expected back in court on October 11, 2017.