I have never smoked weed – Blakk Rasta

Musician and Radio Host, Blakk Rasta has revealed that he has never smoked week in his life.

Speaking to Mikki Osei Berko on his satirical talk show, ‘After Hours’ on TV3, Black Rasta argued that there are so many benefits associated with the use of marijuana and urged government to consider its legalization in Ghana.

The marijuana advocate [Black Rasta] was dragged before the Parliamentary Privileges Committee last year after he accused MPs of being hypocritical for not supporting the campaign.

Black Rasta wondered why government is dragging its feet on legalizing a “God given herb” which could generate so much revenue for the State.

Black Rasta also revealed that he will make a return to radio next month.

