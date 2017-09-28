Hot Audio: A Plus breaks silence on latest leaked tape

Musician and a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Asare Obeng popularly called A Plus has denied recording and leaking a secret recording which purportedly captures a conversation between him and an investigator appealing to the musician to “manage” corruption claims leveled against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor.

A tape of the musician and a senior police officer has leaked exposing how the police administration managed to clear the two despite strong evidence available to buttress the musician’s claim.

In the audio, the senior police officer believed to be a member of the investigative team was heard advising the musician to deny the allegations, retract it because he is a member of the ruling party.

“As for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we have gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened”.

But we need to manage; the people are your people. We need to find the best way that Korle-Bu works the way we all want it to work.’’ At this point, the musician interjected and added that we need to also find a way to ensure that ‘’our government’’ too works.

A-Plus said he was looking forward to a situation where the premier hospital and the government will work effectively.

The senior police officer added that she felt sad for President Nana Akufo-Addo because he has good intentions but he is going to achieve them.

However reacting to the said audio in an interview on Accra based Kasapa FM, A Plus denied ever recording a police officer and leaking it to exonerate himself.

“I have not leaked any tape or even recorded any police officer. I have not had the chance to listen to any tape suggesting I was the one and so there is no way I can own that voice.

“The tape is inaudible to me, I couldn’t hear a thing as you played it. The voices sound more like the chatter of ghosts,” A-Plus told the host, adding: “So give me up to tomorrow morning to listen to the tape then I’m sure I can confirm its content to the people of Ghana.

“I’ll come and tell the whole country tomorrow morning whether it is true or not, but what you just played on radio was so inaudible to me, I didn’t hear a thing,” A-Plus insisted.

According to him, after he made those allegations and was invited by the police, he has received numerous calls from police officers but cannot state categorically that the tape circulating on social media is indeed his voice.

“Yes, I made allegations against the two deputy chiefs of staff. I was invited by the police and was interrogated and at a point in time received calls but how can I be the owner when I have not even recorded any police officer” he cried.

Kwame A Plus who claims to stand by his corruption allegations against the two government officials asked Ghanaians not to draw into conclusion since the police have already cleared the two officials.

“Ghanaians should not jump into conclusion and not put any police officer into trouble because I have not recorded any police officer. Though they have cleared the two, I still stand by the claims” he indicated.

Listen to A Plus

