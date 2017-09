The Ayew brothers were shockingly dropped from the squad for the WC qualifier in Uganda



Columbus Crew star Harrison Afful is in line to act as Black Stars deputy captain when the team converge for the Uganda and Saudi Arabia matches next month.

The versatile wing back will deputize for Asamoah Gyan in the absence of West Ham United star Andre Ayew who was not invited for the two matches.

Afful wore the armband last month when the Black Stars annihilated Congo 5-1 in Brazzaville.

The 31-year-old has been in top shape for the Blood and Gold has made 21 appearances in the MLS.

