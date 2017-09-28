Ghana Refugee Board strategises over Togo crisis

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

The Ghana Refugee Board has said it is closely monitoring the situation in various border towns with neighbouring Togo in order to come up with appropriate relief plans for Togolese nationals streaming in to seek refuge.

This follows reports that the Chereponi District in the Northern Region is recording hundreds of refugees fleeing the political stalemate in that country as opposition protesters continue to pile pressure on President Faure Gnassingbe to leave office.

The situation has seen an influx of persons fleeing the tension there into the Chereponi District to seek refuge.

Officials of National Disaster Management Organisation (NDAMO) and the Ghana Refugee Board have since moved in to provide assistance to the refugees.

The National Coordinator for the Ghana Refugee Board, Tetteh Padi, told Class 91.3FM on Wednesday, September 27 that majority of the refugees are putting up with their extended family relations and friends.

He said the Board will continue to monitor the situation to decide the appropriate relief plan.

“We are assessing the numbers to see. If the situation does not improve, then together with the UNHCR, we will go in and then if there is any assistance that needs to be provided we will,” he said.