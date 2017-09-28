Ghana considering bid for 2018 CHAN after Kenya axing

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-27

Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has stated that the ministry is still consulting with stakeholders to decide whether to bid for the 2018 CHAN tournament after CAF stripped Kenya of the hosting rights last Saturday.

According to Mr Asiamah, he believes Ghana has the capacity to host any CAF tournament because of the quality of already-existing stadiums in the country.

West Ham and Tottenham have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Spurs won the derby at the London Stadium 3-2 but almost squandered a three-goal lead.

The Hammers were pressing for an equaliser in stoppage time when a late melee occurred, prompting the charge.

A statement from the FA read: “West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have been charged by The FA following their fixture on Saturday (September 23, 2017).

“It is alleged that in or around the 95th minute of the game, both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

“They have until 6pm on September 28, 2017 to respond to the charge.”

Five players were cautioned by referee Michael Oliver in stoppage time.

West Ham’s Andy Carroll, Winston Reid and Andre Ayew were shown yellow cards, while Eric Dier and Fernando Llorente were booked for Spurs.

The incident which prompted the charge came after a foul by Carroll which drew angry reactions from both sides and saw four players booked.

Ayew’s caution for a foul came earlier in stoppage time.

The visitors were under pressure after being reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining when Serge Aurier received a second yellow card.

Javier Hernandez had reduced the Hammers’ deficit to two goals five minutes earlier and Cheikhou Kouyate’s goal three minutes from time gave the hosts hope of a point which never came.