Evans Adotey encourages Medeama players to win laurels for the club

Medeama SC coach, Augustine Evans Adotey has tasked his players to achieve something meaningful for the club as they get set to play Kotoko in the MTN FA Cup semi finals on Sunday.

Adotey pointed out that his men should eye a win over the Porcupine Warriors though it is going to be a difficult encounter.

“We are fully prepared and I have urged my players to do something fruitful for the club. Kudos to the management, they have gotten us a pith to train under floodlight ahead of the game.” Adotey stated ahead of the game.

“It is not going to be an easy game, Kotoko is a great club but we are well determined and motivated to beat them on Sunday,”

Medeama walloped a Tarkwa-select side by four goals to one on Tuesday evening as a preparatory game for the Kotoko clash.

