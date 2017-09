Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-28

Eleven Wonders FC



Eleven Wonders FC have gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history.

The Techiman based club ended the 2016/2017 season as leaders of Zone One of the GN Bank Division One League after beating Unity FC 1-0 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem on Wednesday.

They join Zone Two and Three champions Karela United FC and Dreams FC respectively for topflight football next season.