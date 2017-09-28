Damilola Adegbite breaks silence after divorce

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

2017-09-27

Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite has broken her silence a day after her now ex-husband, Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh confirmed the end of their 2-year marriage.

Damilola Adegbite posted a photo on Instagram with the words: “That feeling, when i ask my father in heaven to do something and he does it in less than 24 hours . Then I am convinced that all things work together for to them that love him and are called to his purpose.”

Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh has confirmed the end of his marriage to Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite.

He told BellaNajia.com, together with his ex-wife, they have initiated steps to ensure that their son does not suffer as a result of the separation.

“However, since the divorce, we are obviously now reworking things to create a new balance between work, spending time with and raising our son. Dami is a wonderful woman and an amazing mother. Despite our differences, she and I will always be friends. So, more than anything we will find ways to continue to make sure that Brian can still have a balanced upbringing filled with love and support. Both our families have been and are still very supportive in helping us take care of our son Brian when we can’t be there due to work.”

He also spoke about his family helping to take care of their child when he and Dami had to work.

“I believe throughout our marriage, it was probably one of the most challenging things we ever did. However, the key word is balance. At times when we both had to work, our parents would be there to hold the fort. God bless family because they were and still are very supportive.”

Chris Attoh and his now ex-wife, Damilola (nee Adegbite) met on the set of Television series Tinsel.

They also played lead roles in the movie ‘Six Hours to Christmas’, a production by Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s Sparrow Production.

The couple married in a private event witnessed by family, close friends and associates on February 14, 2014. They are parents to son, Brian.

In the cover story for the June 2015 edition of Glitz Magazine, he told the publication, he is not worried about the exes of his wife because “at the end of the day I ended up with the prize. Dami is my queen.”